Glamorous Red Carpet Fashion Report 06/29/2021
We asked these celebrities about their gorgeous, jaw-dropping looks and whether they were “bought, borrowed, or gifted” for the occasion!
Pharrell Williams Shows Off Infinity-Stone Inspired Grills
The grills, custom-made by Gabby Elan Jewelry, include about $100,000 worth of rare gems.
06/21/2021
Vanessa And Natalia Bryant Steal The Show At ‘F9’ World Premiere
Glammed up, the mother-daughter pair stepped out in style as Vanessa wore a light yellow dress and Natalia sported a red blazer and pants.
06/21/2021
Simone Biles Rocks Patriotic Red, White, and Blue Braid on Glamour Magazine Cover
Biles appears on the magazine’s June cover ahead of the summer Olympics.
06/22/2021
Khloé Kardashian Reveals How Much Plastic Surgery She’s Had
In part one of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion, Khloé admitted she tried Botox but had horrible reactions.
06/22/2021
10 LGBT Celebs Who Live Out And Proud
June marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and in honor of people who live proudly and out loud, we salute those living their authentic lives.
06/23/2021
Rich, Rich! Keyshia Ka'oir Sits Courtside With A $400K Birkin Bag And Layers Of Diamond Bling
The Wopsters blinged-out diamonds, exotic cars, and love for the finer things in life make us adore them even more!
06/23/2021
Black Music Month: 8 Iconic Hairstyles On Some Of Our Favorite Artists
From Mary J. Blige's golden blonde tresses to Lauryn Hill's locs, these trendy iconic hairstyles are still culturally relevant.
06/24/2021
BET Awards 2021: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Secret To Beautifully Glowing Skin
The host of the BET Awards dishes on how she keeps her skin flawless.
06/24/2021
BET Awards 2021: Taraji P. Henson Dishes On A Few of Her Favorite Things – And You’ll Never Guess Her Favorite Food
The host of this year’s BET Awards has more in common with us than you think!
06/25/2021
BET Awards 2021: These Stars Shined Bright On The Red Carpet!
Check out all the red carpet arrivals from the 2021 BET Awards representing the most glamorous looks from the culture's biggest night.
06/28/2021
06/29/2021
BET Awards 2021: The Red Carpet Download
Some of your favorite artists including Migos, Jennifer Hudson, DaBaby, and more stopped by to talk all things music!
06/29/2021
Those Curls, Tho! K. Michelle And Other Starlets Who Rocked Their Natural Hair
We love to see it!
06/30/2021
Stunning! Taraji P. Henson Wore Over 10 Stylish Looks To Host The BET Awards 2021
Besides providing comedy, live entertainment, and sisterhood vibes, the multi-talented star also slayed with several jaw-dropping looks that kept us talking the entire night!
07/01/2021
These Women Shut Down The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
The 2021 BET Awards was one for the books, in part to the gorgeous looks the ladies showcased on the red carpet.
07/01/2021
Issa Rae Partners With Converse For Collection Of Sneakers
“It was all about empowering the next generation to get up and DO what it is they aspire to do," Rae blushed.
07/06/2021
Cutest Couple PDA Moments On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
These stars plus their girlfriend or boyfriend, husband or wife, showed the cameras their adorable relationship moments.
07/06/2021
An Up-Close Look At Some Of The Most Stylish Footwear On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
From sky high heels to colorful sneakers, these are the shoes that caught our eyes!
07/06/2021
All Of The Stunning Hairstyles Seen On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
From Taraji P. Henson to KJ Smith, these ladies are serving up serious hair inspo.
07/07/2021
Take A Stroll Down Memory Lane As We Visit Some Of Lil Kim's Most Iconic Outfits
Here are some of the Queen Bee's bold awards show looks from the last two decades!
07/07/2021
