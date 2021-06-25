Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:37)
21 hours ago BET BUZZ: This Is How DaBaby Took Over 2019 And Beyond

BET BUZZ: This Is How DaBaby Took Over 2019 And Beyond

From viral curiosity with a dedicated fan base, this rap superstar is unstoppable.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

BET Awards 2021

SUN JUNE 27 8P/7C

Host Taraji P. Henson

LIVE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC