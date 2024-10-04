STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Doja Cat’s Most Daring Performances That Prove She’s a Boundary-Breaking Artist

Nominated for Song of the Year for 'Agora Hills,' Doja Cat’s live performances continue to captivate audiences, showcasing her versatility, fearless artistry, and undeniable stage presence.

By Ty Cole
October 4, 2024 / 12:00 AM

Doja Cat is nominated for Song of the Year at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, continuing her streak as one of the most versatile and genre-bending artists in the industry. Known for her creative visuals and viral hits, Doja has already won a Grammy Award and several Billboard Music Awards. With her unique blend of rap, pop, and R&B, she’s cemented her place as a trailblazer in modern music.

 Here are her standout moments that define her as one of today’s most innovative performers.

Wet Vagina Performance

In one of her boldest performances to date, Doja Cat delivered an unforgettable rendition of “Wet Vagina.” This performance wasn’t just a song—it was a visual and auditory experience that showcased her willingness to push boundaries. With provocative choreography, stunning visuals, and her unmistakable swagger, Doja took center stage in a way only she can, demonstrating her fearless approach to self-expression and art. 

OKLOSER Performance 

Doja Cat brought a wave of nostalgia and innovation with her performance of “OKLOSER,” blending retro vibes with modern flair. From her sleek stage design to her impeccable dance moves, Doja showcased her versatile skill set that blurs the lines between genres. The energy she exudes on stage is unmatched, proving why she’s a leading force in music today. Her ability to fuse various musical styles while delivering jaw-dropping performances cements her place as a true genre-bending artist.

Attention / Paint The Town Red / Demons Performance 

This medley performance exemplifies Doja Cat’s range, effortlessly transitioning from the introspective “Attention” to the playful “Paint The Town Red,” and then diving into the dark, edgy vibes of “Demons.” The seamless transitions between different moods and tempos highlight her adaptability as an artist, keeping the audience hooked at every beat. The powerful visuals and her commanding stage presence make this performance a must-watch, as she weaves storytelling into her live act like no other.

Woman Performance 

Doja Cat’s performance of “Woman” is a celebration of empowerment, sensuality, and artistry. With captivating choreography and intricate stage setups, she brings the song to life with an elegance that contrasts beautifully with her powerful delivery. This performance encapsulates her ability to connect with her audience through every move, note, and gesture, proving why she’s become a global sensation.

Been Like This / You Right Performance 

Combining sultry vocals with atmospheric production, Doja Cat’s performance of “Been Like This” and “You Right” is a masterclass in mood-setting. Her stage presence is magnetic, effortlessly drawing in the crowd with her unique blend of vulnerability and confidence. Doja’s vocals are smooth and captivating, blending perfectly with the performance’s visual aesthetics to create an immersive experience that highlights her versatility and artistry.

You can watch the BET Hip Hop Awards on BET on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT.

