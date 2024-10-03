Hip Hop Awards 2024: Metro Be Boomin’ with These Fiery Tracks
Metro Boomin has been a driving force in shaping the sound of modern hip-hop.
The Atlanta-based producer’s multiple nominations at the BET “Hip Hop Awards 2024,” including “Best Collaboration,” are proof of his undeniable influence on the genre.
Known for crafting fiery, hard-hitting tracks that bring out the best in every artist he collaborates with, Metro consistently delivers anthems that dominate both the charts and playlists. As we celebrate his well-deserved recognition, it’s clear that Metro isn’t just following trends—he’s setting them.
Ahead of this year’s celebration, airing on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 PM ET and hosted by rapper and actor Fat Joe, check out some of Metro’s most iconic collaborations that continue to keep him at the forefront of hip-hop.
“Jumpman” - Drake and Future
This collaboration between Drake and Future became an instant classic. Metro’s production features an infectious beat that perfectly complements the artists’ chemistry, resulting in a track that dominated airwaves and charts alike.
“Like That” feat. Future and Kendrick Lamar
Already earning acclaim and a nomination at this year’s ceremony, this collaboration comb ines Kendrick Lamar’s lyrical prowess with Future's melodic delivery, all set against Metro’s trademark hard-hitting production. It's a track that showcases the best of all three artists.
“Too Many Nights” feat. Don Toliver and Future
In this track, Metro pairs Future's dynamic energy with Don Toliver's melodic sensibility. The result is an addictive anthem that balances catchy hooks with introspective lyrics, encapsulating the modern hip-hop sound.
Future - “Mask Off”
One of Future’s signature tracks, “Mask Off,” showcases Metro’s talent for creating hypnotic beats that resonate with listeners. The flute melody and Future’s laid-back delivery made this track an anthem for the streets.
Travis Scott’s - “Mamacita”
Metro’s production on Travis Scott’s “Mamacita” really nails that signature vibe he’s known for. With its atmospheric synths and a heavy bassline, the track creates this hypnotic groove that pulls you in.
"BET Hip Hop Awards" 2024 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET.