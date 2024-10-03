Kansas City Restaurant Provides Over 100 Free Meals to Black Families

District Fish & Pasta House profoundly impacted Kansas City's inaugural Black Feast Week, providing more than 100 free meals to single Black mothers and their children.

According to KSHB 41 , the restaurant’s owner, Leeko Khalifah, initially planned to serve meals at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 2) to feed 100 families. Still, by the time they opened their doors, a line of mothers and children had already formed. The growing crowd prompted the restaurant to start serving meals earlier than planned, with the line lasting nearly three hours.

For Khalifah, the gesture was personal. "Knowing that struggle with my mother, us three, my brothers and sister... how she had to struggle just to make a meal for us sometimes... I understand," he told the outlet.

Despite planning for 100 families, the restaurant exceeded that number, with Khalifah determined to serve as many people as possible. As Khalifah looked out from the kitchen at the growing line, he knew there was no way they could turn anyone away. "Too many people I saw and didn't want to turn them away," he added. "I got food in there. Just give it to them. I probably lost a little today, but I'll make it back. It’s not about what I gain. It’s about the lives I affect."

A spokesperson from the company made an announcement on Facebook the day before the event. “FREE Meals for Black families TOMORROW!” the post read. “Are you a Black mom/family or do you know a Black momma of any age that could use a free meal to alleviate just a lil bit of financial stress? (That also includes expecting moms).”

It continued, “Let them know that they can pull up to District Fish & Pasta tomorrow at 6pm and get a dinner completely FREE, in celebration of Black Feast Week. The first 100 will eat free so make sure you get there early! 1664 E 63rd St, Kansas City, MO 64110. If you want a chance to Win a FREE trip to other restaurants in our Black Feast Week list, comment “[fire emoji]” and one lucky winner will be selected!”