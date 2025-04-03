Report: Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces Georgia Gubernatorial Run at Leading Women Defined Summit

In what’s already being called the Democratic whisper heard around the South, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a long-anticipated political comeback during an appearance at this year’s Leading Women Defined Summit.

According to Danielle Belton, former Editor-in-Chief of HuffPost and attendee at the exclusive gathering of powerhouse Black women, on April 3, 2025, Bottoms confirmed she’s planning a run for governor of Georgia in 2026.

Bottoms, who previously served as a senior advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, has kept a relatively low political profile since leaving City Hall in 2022. However, she’s remained active in civic discourse and a vocal advocate for voting rights, police reform, and economic equity.

"Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. reminded us that there is a “fierce urgency of now”. For the people of Georgia, that includes having leaders who aren’t blindly following Trump off of a moral and economic cliff, but focused on the pressing needs in our communities. I have previously publicly shared that I was seriously considering a run for governor and expect to make a formal announcement soon," Bottoms told BET.