Indiana authorities identified the child discovered dead in a suitcase six months ago and announced the arrest of one suspect, as the search continued for a second suspect–his mother, who may have killed him in an exorcism.

Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, in San Francisco on Oct. 19 in connection with the death of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, according to an Oct. 26 ISP statement.

Cairo’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, remained on the loose. She’s wanted on charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She was last seen in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles but known to travel to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas and Houston.

According to the police, a resident who was hunting for mushrooms in rural Washington County discovered Cairo’s body stuffed inside a hard-shell suitcase on April 16.

An autopsy on the Atlanta child’s body revealed that he died from electrolyte imbalance, likely caused by viral gastroenteritis or vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration

CBS News reported that investigators found the fingerprints of Anderson and Coleman on black plastic bags that Cairo’s body was placed in within the suitcase.

Facebook posts from April 11, allegedly written by Anderson after she was released from a Kentucky jail for shoplifting, read, “Yes had to do some healing and killing,” CBS News reported, citing information in a probable cause affidavit for Anderson’s arrest.

In earlier posts, Anderson allegedly wrote about supernatural topics, including exorcisms and spells. In a Feb. 19 post, she mentioned “a very powerful demonic force from within my son.”

Cairo was laid to rest in June at a Salem, Ind. cemetery when his identity was still unknown.