Future Releases New Music Video Directed By Travis Scott
Back in April, Future released his ninth studio album I Never Liked You. The album has spawned three singles, including the no. 1 hit "Wait for U,” which features Drake. The Atlanta native now has dropped a video for “712PM,” which is the opening track from the album.
The video is directed by Travis Scott and has already racked up over 400,000 views since it dropped less than 24 hours ago. See below:
The 39-year-old continues to make big moves. Along with receiving six Grammy nominations this year, Future sold his music catalog. According to Variety, Influence Media Partners bought Future’s publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020. The catalog includes eight studio albums (six of which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 200), four collaborative albums, one reissued album, one soundtrack, 16 mixtapes, four commercial mixtapes, and over 100 singles. The exact amount his catalog sold for is unknown, but a source told Variety it was in the “high eight figures.”