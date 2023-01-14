Lori Harvey Denies Rumor That She Dated Diddy And His Son

Lori Harvey is putting the breaks on the rumor that she dated both Diddy and his son.

During an interview with Adrienne Balon on E! News, on Thursday (Jan. 12), the model says the rumor is “absolutely not true,” when asked about the “biggest misconception” about herself.

Harvey, 26, said, "It's so funny, because I'm so quiet, there's been so many stories that have been made up about me. I've seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I'll see the guy, and I'm like, 'I've actually never even met him before.' "

In 2019, news of her dating Diddy circulated around the net after being romantically tied to his son, Justin Dior Combs.

"I've heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true," said Harvey. "I've even heard that I'm a lesbian at one point. So you know, there's been a lot of different things, a lot stories, a lot of misconceptions."

Harvey’s most recent public relationship was with actor Michael B. Jordan, 35. After a year and a half of dating, the couple called it quits.

The entrepreneur even received advice from her dad, Steve Harvey, who told her, “just remember that you’re the prize, always.”

Harvey, who recently turned 26 on Jan. 13, seemingly revealed her relationship with actor Damson Idris via her Instagram story.