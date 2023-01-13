Lori Harvey Reveals The Best Advice She’s Received From Her Dad Steve Harvey: ‘Remember That You Are The Prize’

Lori Harvey is opening up about the best advice she’s received from her dad Steve Harvey. According to the model, it’s all about celebrating your greatness.

“Remember that you are the prize,” Lori shared on E! when asked her dad’s words that she personally holds close to her heart. “That’s like his golden slogan for me.”

She explained, “It just means not compromising my values, my happiness, my peace, and not settling for less than what I know I deserve. And not being afraid to walk away from a situation if it’s no longer serving me.”

The owner of SKN by LH explained that she’s all about prioritizing self-care and self-love in the new year.

“I feel like this year, especially, that I’m really stepping into my own, coming into my own as a woman,” she expressed. “I feel like I’m officially kinda getting grown now—really learning myself. I’m growing my brand, growing my business.”

She continued, “I’m really focusing on me now.”