Lil Wayne Announces Dates For 2023 North American Tour

As the new year’s first month comes to a close, artists from across the music world are making their 2023 intentions known – and many of those plans include touring.

Lil Wayne is one of those who will be hitting the road. On Tuesday (January 31), the legendary rapper announced that beginning in April, he’ll be trekking across North America. Starting in Minneapolis, Weezy’s “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will hit the midwest before bouncing up to Canada and then to the east coast. He’ll then make his way down south before turning westward where he’ll end everything in Los Angeles on May 13.

After releasing his 13th solo studio album Funeral in 2020, Lil Wayne collaborated with Rich The Kid for the project release Trust Fund Babies in 2021. He’s also been a guest feature and collaborator with several other artists, including Latto, Roddy Ricch, Polo G, Westside Gunn, Calboy and Run The Jewels.

Lil Wayne Lists His $29M Miami Mansion, And These Luxe Features Are A Big Mood! Lil Wayne Lil Wayne Lists His $29M Miami Mansion, And These Luxe Features Are A Big Mood!

Additionally, Wayne is slated to receive a Global Impact Award from the Black Music Collective alongside Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone.