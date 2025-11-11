SZA Uses Her Platform To Fight Food Insecurity Amid Government Shutdown

SZA is stepping up in a major way, offering support to those affected by the disruption to SNAP benefits caused by the government shutdown.

The “Saturn” singer took to Twitter to announce that she has partnered up with her “fave restaurant, Jon & Vinny’s Italian restaurant, to give away 100 meals a day to those who have been affected by their SNAP benefits being only half distributed.

In a collaboration post, the alternative R&B star shared how it’s “no fun if the homies can’t have none” and shared that over the next seven days, the establishment is partnering up with the Grammy award-winning artist with her NOT charity “to provide 1400 free meals (100 dinners for 2 per day) for Los Angeles community members who receive SNAP. “

Each meal will be distributed from their Slauson location and will be available for takeout from 3 pm to 5 pm, beginning November 11 and continuing through November 17.

To sign up, those affected must email notcharity@jonandvinnys.com to request a meal. They will be allowed up to four meals per family, with their team assigning pick-up times.

The “Kiss Me More” singer isn’t the only person assisting during this time of need; Tyler Perry recently made a large donation, giving nearly $1.4 million to several organizations serving families most affected by the recent pause, according to a report from BET.com .

In a statement shared with People, Perry reflected on the urgent need for compassion during times of crisis, noting that those who have never experienced poverty may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits have on working families, seniors, and children.

For millions of Americans, he said, losing access to those benefits could mean “extreme hunger,” while for newborns, it could mean “a lack of access to formula.”

Perry went on to call the situation “heartbreaking,” adding that “compassion is not political, it’s humanity, and we seem to be missing both right now.”

A source close to the filmmaker tells the outlet that Perry’s empathy is rooted in experience.

“Tyler knows firsthand what it feels like to be hungry and homeless,” the source shared.