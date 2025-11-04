Half the Help, Twice the Stress: SNAP Holdbacks Hurt Millions of Families

This month, millions of Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) now face a new uncertainty. The program will now only distribute half of its usual benefits due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

According to CBS News , the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it will use $4.6 billion from its contingency fund to provide the partial payments.

However, this amount falls short of the $9 billion typically needed for a full round of benefits, leaving many recipients anxious about when and how much support they’ll receive.​

More than 42 million people rely on SNAP, including families who receive about $350 a month to buy essential groceries. Federal judges in Rhode Island and Massachusetts directed the government to use emergency funds to ensure at least partial benefits, but officials have warned that payments could be delayed by weeks or even months as states work to reconfigure outdated systems. The delay has created a surge in demand at food pantries as families wait for support.​

States halted benefit processing after a USDA directive in October flagged insufficient funds as the shutdown stretched past one month.

Many recipients were scheduled to receive their benefits on Saturday, November 1. However, millions of people will be forced to wait, with payments likely distributed across the month as technical and administrative hurdles are cleared.

SNAP was established in 1964 by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson and is known as the nation’s largest anti-hunger program. In addition to supporting citizens across various divides — people with low incomes, children, older adults, veterans, and people with disabilities— it’s also a primary source of income for many retailers, according to the Bloomberg School .