Tyler Perry Donates $1.4 Million To Support Families Impacted By SNAP Cuts

When it comes to showing up for his community, Tyler Perry continues to lead with both heart and humanity.

The award-winning filmmaker and philanthropist has donated nearly $1.4 million to several organizations serving families most affected by the recent pause to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) , according to a report from People .

Among the beneficiaries of Perry’s donation are Atlanta Community Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Caring for Others, All for Lunch, the Ron Clark Academy, and Goodr, each known for addressing hunger, food insecurity, and essential needs in underserved communities.

In a statement shared with People, Perry reflected on the urgent need for compassion during times of crisis, noting that those who have never experienced poverty may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits have on working families, seniors, and children.

For millions of Americans, he said, losing access to those benefits could mean “extreme hunger,” while for newborns, it could mean “a lack of access to formula.”

Perry went on to call the situation “heartbreaking,” adding that “compassion is not political, it’s humanity, and we seem to be missing both right now.”

A source close to the filmmaker tells the outlet that Perry’s empathy is rooted in experience.

“Tyler knows firsthand what it feels like to be hungry and homeless,” the source shared.

“Though he has achieved so much, those feelings never leave you. And when he sees injustices like this, he always feels compelled to help. He is absolutely devastated by what is happening to so many people.”

His message resonates with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), who had previously warned that millions could soon lose access to the benefits they rely on.

In an October 18 letter , Ronald Ward, Acting Associate Administrator for SNAP, informed regional and state directors that while the program currently has funds available through October, “if the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the nation.”