Gov. Wes Moore Launches Loan Program to Aid Maryland Federal Workers

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a new program this week to help federal employees who are required to work during the government shutdown but are not receiving paychecks.

Fox Baltimore reports that the initiative, called the Federal Shutdown Loan Program, will provide eligible Maryland residents with a one-time, no-interest loan of $700 to help cover essential expenses. The loan must be repaid 45 days after the shutdown ends.

“At a time when the federal government is stepping back from its most basic obligations, Maryland is stepping up to protect our people,” Gov. Moore said .

“The emergency support we announce today will keep public servants afloat as we enter a second week of this shutdown. But no state can continue to fill the massive gap created by Washington.”

According to state officials, applications for the loan opened Monday, but funds will only be distributed if the shutdown continues through October 15. If that happens, the Maryland Treasurer’s Office will begin mailing payments on October 16.

To qualify, applicants must be Maryland residents, federally employed, and classified as “excepted,” meaning they are required to work through the shutdown without pay. They must also provide proof of identification, residency, and employment status.

The Maryland Department of Labor will process applications, and the Comptroller’s Office will oversee distribution.