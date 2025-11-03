Snoop Dogg Gifts Wife Shante Broadus Three Rings For Her 50th Birthday

Snoop Dogg showed love and appreciation for his wife, Shante Broadus, on her 50th birthday, giving her a ring for each milestone in their relationship.

A video has surfaced online from the 50th birthday celebration, in which the “Doggystyle” rapper breaks down what each of the three rings symbolizes.

He shared how the first ring represents when she became his girlfriend, expressing how that “meant the world” to him. He confirms that Shante is his first and “only” girlfriend he’s ever had in his entire life.

The item first crossed paths when the two teenagers attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California.

The entrepreneur continued with his speech, sharing the second ring signifies when she became his wife. He exclaimed that moment was the “joy of my life” due to them already have two children and then conceiving their third child.

“We renewed our vows and did all the things we was supposed to do to stay down as a family,” he shared.

The couple has two sons, named Cordell and Cordé, and one daughter, named Cori. They have a few grandchildren, with Cori’s daughter being the latest addition to the family, having been conceived prematurely.

Cori opened up to E! News about her health battle while pregnant, having been diagnosed with lupus since she was six years old, according to a report from BET.com .

“I'm high-risk pregnancy and doctors were very concerned for me and the baby,” she told the outlet.

“The Wash” star then shared the significance of the third ring for his wife, sharing how it represents “the love of my life.”

He ends by insisting she “live it up” and embrace all her different titles, such as “great wife,” “great mom,” and “great auntie,” before wrapping it up, expressing that she “grows into the person” her grandmother was.