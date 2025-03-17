Kandi Burruss Says Fans Will ‘Not Be Disappointed’ by Denzel Washington In ‘Othello’ Production

While attending the 2025 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards late last month, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star spoke to People about how Washington landed the titular role in Othello. The play, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, will debut at Ethel Barrymore Theatre on the Great White Way on March 23.

With John David starring in the 2022 Broadway revival of “The Piano Lesson,” which Burruss and Tucker produced, early conversations began about “Othello.” As fate had it, the Academy Award winner would participate in discussions with “Othello” lead producer Brian Anthony Moreland, who co-produced “The Piano Lesson.”

“We're very thankful from the support from the fans, and believe me: Jake, Denzel, all the people in the show, they are here to bring it and you will not be disappointed,” Burruss told People.

The television personality and singer-songwriter also shared her hopes for “Othello” to land a Tony Award. “I'm praying. But you know, I pray every time," said Burruss. “Every time you have to go into it feeling like, ‘This is the one,’ you know? I'm going to speak it into existence.”