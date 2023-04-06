Lil Wayne And LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson Could Be Collaborating On Music

LSU freshman Flau’jae Johnson is a brand new national champion after LSU won the women’s NCAA title earlier this week, but that’s not the only winning she may be doing as of late.

Johnson, an aspiring rapper, has apparently spoken to a very famous Louisiana native about collaborating on music, and that news was confirmed by the Bayou legend, Lil Wayne, himself.

In an in-game interview during LSU’s Final Four matchup against Virginia Tech on Friday (March 30), Weezy revealed that he and Johnson had talked about working on music together.

“Actually, me and Flau’jae, we’ve spoken, but we about to connect musically soon,” he said. “That’s shoutout to Miss Kim [Mulkey] too. Because Kim told me, ‘you must do something with my girl Flau’jae.’ I was like ‘say less.’”

Johnson, who was named SEC Freshman of the Year, posted the clip of Wayne talking about the possible collaboration on her Twitter account earlier this week with excitement.