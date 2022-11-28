Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Legendary Comedian And This Year’s Presenter JB Smoove

Veteran comedian and actor J.B. Smoove has been making fans laugh since the mid-90s, as a comedian on Def Jam Comedy and as a writer and performer on various shows like NBC's Saturday Night Live, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Millers. This year at the Soul Train Awards 2022, he brought some of that classic comedy as he honored Morris Day and The Time. Let's get to know this year’s presenter better.