WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Electrify Audience With a Legendary Medley of Hit Records

The iconic funk band was recognized for their amazing contributions to the industry with the 'Legend Award'.
Morris Day & The Time Soul Train Awards 2022

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Morris Day (L) and Jerome Benton of Morris Day and The Time perform during the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)
By Tabie Germain
November 26, 2022 / 9:08 PM

What better way to end another fantastic year celebrating decades of soul and R&B music than with a legendary performance of epic proportions featuring musical group Morris Day & The Time. The iconic funk and soul band closed out the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, performing a medley of their classic hits, including “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and finally ending with a crowd favorite, “Bird.”

RELATED: Morris Day & The Time To Receive The 'Legend' Award At 'Soul Train Awards' 2022

For three decades, Day and The Time band members pushed their limits of creativity while creating a captivating sound, blending funk and soul. And for their efforts, the group was honored with the “Legend Award" presented by comedian and actor JB Smoove. The collective reflected on their days collaborating with the late Prince before giving gratitude for their journey and careers.

Everyone from Snoop Dogg to Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis praised the iconic group for their "Legend Award". Many spoke of their music and how it correlated with Prince's "Purple Rain". Day said tonight's award put the icing on the cake of his career. 

Soul Train Awards 2022morris day and the time

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.