Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Electrify Audience With a Legendary Medley of Hit Records

What better way to end another fantastic year celebrating decades of soul and R&B music than with a legendary performance of epic proportions featuring musical group Morris Day & The Time. The iconic funk and soul band closed out the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, performing a medley of their classic hits, including “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and finally ending with a crowd favorite, “Bird.”

For three decades, Day and The Time band members pushed their limits of creativity while creating a captivating sound, blending funk and soul. And for their efforts, the group was honored with the “Legend Award" presented by comedian and actor JB Smoove. The collective reflected on their days collaborating with the late Prince before giving gratitude for their journey and careers.