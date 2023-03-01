WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Shonda Rhimes Fronts St. John Knits Own Your Power Campaign

The author and Shondaland CEO has worn the brand's clothing for years, including on the cover of Time magazine.
Image of Shonda Rhimes wearing St. John Knits.

Image courtesy of St. John Knits

By Cheryl S. Grant
March 1, 2023 / 4:54 PM

Award-winning screenwriter, producer, and author Shonda Rhimes can add another bullet point to her resume.

While the rest of us are waiting to see what happens in the next season of Netflix's "Bridgerton," the show's creator will step into the fashion world as the face of St. John Knits #OwnYourPower campaign, which coincides with the brand's Spring-Summer 2023 collection. The campaign is meant to "celebrate a unique sisterhood of incredible women doing extraordinary things."

In a statement, Rhimes, who wore one of the brand's black turtleneck sweaters on the Time Magazine cover, said, "St John is a brand that I have worn and loved for years. It's rare to find clothes that are this comfortable and well-made. I can look professional while feeling relaxed enough to be creative. Discovering the motivation behind this partnership and the discussion around connection to women's empowerment was exciting, and made the choice to align with St. John a simple one for me."

‘Bridgerton’ Ruby Barker Recently Hospitalized For Her Mental Health, Thanks Shonda Rhimes

Barbie Honors Shonda Rhimes And Other Trailblazers With Limited-Edition Dolls For International Women's Day!

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the CEO of Shondaland will serve as a brand ambassador for the campaign. The brand previously featured Gisele Bündchen, Angelina Jolie, and Kate Winslet in other campaigns.

Global CEO Andy Lew stated, "We believe Shonda represents St. John so well. As a loyal client she was an organic brand ambassador, and through her career she perfectly represents what all our clients do. St. John is more than a fashion label, we are growing, supporting, and uniting a network of incredible woman doing extraordinary things. Our clothes empower global audiences and Shonda does the same."

You can view the spring collection online and in stores.

Shonda Rhimesbridgerton

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.