Shonda Rhimes Fronts St. John Knits Own Your Power Campaign

Award-winning screenwriter, producer, and author Shonda Rhimes can add another bullet point to her resume.

While the rest of us are waiting to see what happens in the next season of Netflix's "Bridgerton," the show's creator will step into the fashion world as the face of St. John Knits #OwnYourPower campaign, which coincides with the brand's Spring-Summer 2023 collection. The campaign is meant to "celebrate a unique sisterhood of incredible women doing extraordinary things."

In a statement, Rhimes, who wore one of the brand's black turtleneck sweaters on the Time Magazine cover, said, "St John is a brand that I have worn and loved for years. It's rare to find clothes that are this comfortable and well-made. I can look professional while feeling relaxed enough to be creative. Discovering the motivation behind this partnership and the discussion around connection to women's empowerment was exciting, and made the choice to align with St. John a simple one for me."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the CEO of Shondaland will serve as a brand ambassador for the campaign. The brand previously featured Gisele Bündchen, Angelina Jolie, and Kate Winslet in other campaigns.

Global CEO Andy Lew stated, "We believe Shonda represents St. John so well. As a loyal client she was an organic brand ambassador, and through her career she perfectly represents what all our clients do. St. John is more than a fashion label, we are growing, supporting, and uniting a network of incredible woman doing extraordinary things. Our clothes empower global audiences and Shonda does the same."