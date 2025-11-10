STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Entertainment

Top 13 Culture Shifting Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions

We’re breaking down the 13 inductees who changed music, set trends, and made their mark on culture.

Phil Dent / Contributor, Ida Mae Astute / Contributor, Kevin Winter / Staff

By Sharmaine Johnson
November 10, 2025 / 4:38 PM

Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Tupac, and Outkast are just a few of the legends who’ve made their way into the Hall of Fame. Alongside them, dozens of artists have run the culture and given us moments we still can’t stop talking about. Every move, every record, every performance showed why they belong at the top. Their impact hits everywhere, from music to fashion to the vibes they set. Let’s break down the top 13 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions.

  • Outkast

    Freshly inducted in 2025, Outkast has long been a powerful voice in shaping Hip Hop and moving culture forward. Now they’re getting the recognition they’ve earned for putting the South on the map in the music industry.

  • Salt-N-Peppa

    The wave of female rappers we see today wouldn’t exist without the iconic Salt-N-Pepa. From the start, their lyrics paved the way for women to speak openly about our desires and sexuality in music.

  • Dionne Warwick

    In 2024, Teyana Taylor made sure Dionne Warwick finally got her flowers for everything she’s given to music. From Jazz to R&B, Gospel to Soul, she’s always been the ultimate genre-blender.

  • advertisement

  • Mary J Blige

    Mary raised multiple generations on hits like “Real Love” and “Not Gone Cry.” She could do no wrong, and she’s one of the rare artists who could grab our attention and keep it across every era.

  • Don Corenlius

    When you talk about representation in television, you can’t neglect to mention Don Cornelius. Can you imagine your childhood without Soul Train? Of course not! He was inducted in 2023 and received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

  • DJ Kool Herc

    Don’t call yourself a lover of Hip Hop if you don’t know who DJ Kool Herc is. As one of Hip Hop's founding father’s it’s only right that he be mentioned for his musical influence. 

  • advertisement

  • Janet Jackson

    Janet Jackson getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame finally gives her the recognition she’s earned for shaping music, dance, and culture for decades. Her influence is everywhere, and generations of artists wouldn’t be the same without her influence. 

  • JAY Z

    The real question is, what hasn’t JAY-Z done to earn this honor? Beyond a discography full of classics, he’s helped artists cover lawyer fees, get out of bad deals, and built a label that’s truly for us, by us.

  • Michael Jackson

    Superstardom and super fans? Just look at Michael Jackson. The way he changed music and music videos forever is nothing short of legendary and deserves serious study and this spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

  • advertisement

  • Missy Elliot

    Missy’s innovation alone earns her a spot on this list. We can thank her for inspiring rap artists to push boundaries in their visuals and take risks with fashion. You see pieces of her in many artists today.

  • Prince

    Prince changed the culture with his music, style, and the way he commanded every stage he stepped on. Every move he made, from his sound to his fashion, set a standard that artists are still measuring up to today.

  • Tupac

    Tupac changed the culture with his words, his presence, and the way he gave voice to a generation. Every verse, every interview, every move he made continues to shape music and inspire artists across the game.

  • advertisement

  • Whitney Houston

    Whitney Houston changed the culture with her unmatched vocal range and the way she brought emotion and power to every song. Her music and presence will forever be felt in the entertainment world.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fameoutkastsalt n pepamary j bligeJanet JacksonJay ZMichael Jacksonmissy elliottupac

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.