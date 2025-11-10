Top 13 Culture Shifting Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions

Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Tupac, and Outkast are just a few of the legends who’ve made their way into the Hall of Fame. Alongside them, dozens of artists have run the culture and given us moments we still can’t stop talking about. Every move, every record, every performance showed why they belong at the top. Their impact hits everywhere, from music to fashion to the vibes they set. Let’s break down the top 13 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions.