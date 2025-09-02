Throwback Hairstyles Are Back: Amazon Essentials You Need To Achieve The Viral Jayda Wayda Braids

Throwback hairstyles are taking over timelines, and Amazon’s got everything you need to pull them off. Jayda Wayda just brought the early 2000s braid-up-top with hair down in the back back into the spotlight, and the Cassie-inspired half mohawk, half weave look is running the internet right now, too. These styles are giving full nostalgia with a 2025 twist — and the best part is you don’t have to hunt all over to get the tools and products to recreate them. Let’s get into it!