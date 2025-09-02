STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Throwback Hairstyles Are Back: Amazon Essentials You Need To Achieve The Viral Jayda Wayda Braids

Jayda Wayda’s early 2000s braid-up-top and the Cassie-inspired half mohawk, half weave are taking over timelines, and Amazon has everything you need to recreate these nostalgic styles with a 2025 twist.

By Sharmaine Johnson
September 2, 2025 / 1:25 PM

Throwback hairstyles are taking over timelines, and Amazon’s got everything you need to pull them off. Jayda Wayda just brought the early 2000s braid-up-top with hair down in the back back into the spotlight, and the Cassie-inspired half mohawk, half weave look is running the internet right now, too. These styles are giving full nostalgia with a 2025 twist — and the best part is you don’t have to hunt all over to get the tools and products to recreate them. Let’s get into it!

  • Braiders Gel

    Amazon

    It’s key to know the difference between edge control and braiding gel. Edge control often leaves a white cast and loses shine when used in braids, while a proper braiding gel provides stronger hold and lasting shine. BTL really nailed it with this one.

  • Pre-Separated Crochet Hair

    Amazon

    I know you might have been thinking about bundles, but hear me out: this is human crochet hair, which means it blends effortlessly, and you don’t even need a leave-out! A win is a win. One 60g pack is lightweight, soft, and comfortable without damaging your hair. It works with every style and occasion to give you an effortless finish.

  • No-snag Rubber Bands

    Amazon

    If you’re going for the rubber band method on these trending styles, make sure you grab some no-snag rubber bands. We all remember getting our hair done as kids and getting popped and pulled by the originals, so spend a few extra bucks and save some of your hair.

  • Parting Ring and Comb Set

    Amazon

    We didn’t have stitch braids popping off in the 90s, but this style has completely changed the game—and it works. This parting ring will save you a lot of time by letting you part right from your fingers, eliminating the need to stop and grab a comb every time.

  • Braiding Mousse

    Amazon

    Is the style even finished without mousse and those black strips? I don’t think so. Hair mousse for braids is the perfect finishing touch for all your protective styles. It holds and seals your braids, locks in moisture, and helps your look last longer.

  • Crochet Needle

    Amazon

    You can’t crochet the hair without this needle, so don’t forget to grab it! If you’re trying this style on yourself, TikTok and YouTube have super easy tutorials for this method, so don’t be afraid to give it a try!

  • Silk Braid Bonnet

    Amazon

    You can’t even make the appointment without a bonnet to keep the style intact. This one is perfect for anyone with longer lengths or curly hair, especially for the weave portion. It’s clutch because you can tie it at the top, so it won’t slip off while you sleep.

