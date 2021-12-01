Actors Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones‘ have reportedly ended their 3-year engagement. Here’s what we know about the breakup that’s taking social media by storm.

According to People, a source has confirmed that after six years of dating and a 3-year engagement, the stars have decided to call a quits on their relationship.

It was back in 2015 when Anthony Ramos (30) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (32) began dating. The story goes that the duo met during rehearsals for Broadway's smash hit, Hamilton. The pair later got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, before announcing their engagement in early January 2019.

"I love you Jas. Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I'm honored and Blessed to marry you," Ramos captioned a sweet Instagram photo that showed them happily posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Cephas Jones also took to Instagram with her own engagement announcement that read, "My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child."

She continued, "It brought tears to my eyes because I don't get to see my family in England that I'm so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you. I will NEVER forget this magical trip for as long as I live. Thank you to all the family and friends that have literally just showered us with so much love and support. We see you, we feel you, and we are so blessed to have you all in our corner….I love you beyond words and am so excited to continue this awesome journey with you."