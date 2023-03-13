Ruth E. Carter: 5 Things To Know About The Two-Time Oscar winner

During an interview with Variety as the cover for a December issue, she said, “I came up through Spike Lee in New York. I felt I had a solid way of doing things. When I came to Hollywood, everyone was trying to explain to me how this is done: I should never be on set. I should go home. There were all these ways that people had in their minds. It was hard for me to stand my ground. I was bicoastal. [Spike] was my foundation. He was opinionated, very clear and all about us learning together.”