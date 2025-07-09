Kansas City Radio Host Body Shames Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has been criticized for his “dad bod” by a Kansas City radio host.

Kevin Kietzman, host of the “Kevin Kietzman Has Issues” podcast in Kansas City, described Mahomes’ physique as a “disgrace” after photos from a yacht trip he took with several friends to celebrate the 4th of July went viral.

“Vacation photos are popping up of Patrick Mahomes, and he’s fat,” Kietzman said. “I’m gonna say it, and I’m gonna tell you the truth, that’s why you hit the play button, he’s an embarrassment.”

“You’re a $500 million quarterback, you’ve made all these comments in the offseason that ‘We’re gonna do our talking on the field, we got our butts kicked in the Super Bowl, we’re coming back with a vengeance,’ he continued. “Dude, you’re fat. Your belly would be fat at my pool, hanging out with us, 60-year-olds. My skin is flabbier than yours, I get it. Stop. Stop the fast food. Do a sit-up. Do something.”

Kietzman continued his rant by accusing Mahomes of not taking his diet seriously, noting that the three-time Super Bowl champion loves fast food.

“Yeah, I’m sure he’s worked out and he’s strengthened his arm and he’s done all kinds of different things, quarterback things, but there’s no training to this man. I don’t understand it,” Kietzman said. “He’s not a kid anymore, you can’t just run through your NFL career eating Taco Bell all the time and Door Dashing fried chicken, which he loves..… It’s time, dude. It’s time.”

“Going to camp and getting in shape is like 1970s baseball – nobody does that anymore. That’s not how it works at the highest level. I only do this as a precaution because I love the guy. He’s an enormous talent,” he added. “But I cannot stand it when I see somebody just sit back on their talent and not be the best that they are.”

In response, Bobby Stroupe, Mahomes' trainer, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his displeasure with Kietzman’s comments and come to his client’s defense, TMZ reported.

‘Send me your location," Stroupe said in a now-deleted post on the X app.