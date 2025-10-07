Ex-School Bus Driver From Charlotte Accused of Sex Crimes Against Minors

A former bus driver for a Charlotte charter school is facing multiple charges for alleged sex crimes involving minors.

WCNC reports that police said 48-year-old Leetwain Darrell Tate, also known as “Ms. Sharon,” appeared in court Wednesday and will remain in jail on a $1 million bond.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the charges involve juveniles between the ages of 14 and 15. Tate was arrested Tuesday by the department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team following a weeks-long investigation.

Tate faces two counts of statutory rape, six counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and one count of statutory sex offense. The case was investigated by the Crimes Against Children Unit. Lt. Corey Geohagen praised the victims’ bravery in coming forward.

“I appreciate the work of the Crimes Against Children unit for their serious investigation, as well as the courage of these juvenile victims who came forward in this case,” he said . “This is, by no means, easy for the victims to relive the terrible crimes committed against them, but their courage led to the arrest of a violent criminal.”

Authorities said the alleged crimes did not take place on school property or while Tate was driving a bus. According to an arrest affidavit, there were at least four victims, some of whom stayed at Tate’s home. One of the victims said they were offered money for sexual acts.

Tate’s family, who attended the hearing, told WCNC Charlotte they believe Tate is innocent.