WWE Backlash: Where Was the Black Excellence?

WWE Backlash 2025 took place this past Saturday, May 10, in St. Louis, MO. The card was stacked with marquee names like John Cena vs. Randy Orton headlining a hometown showdown, while stars like Dominick Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Jacob Fatu filled out the rest of the night. For all the pyrotechnics and pageantry, one glaring omission stood out: the absence of Black talent on the card.

No Bianca Belair, no Naomi, no Jade Cargill. The Street Profits and The New Day, two of WWE's most vibrant tag teams, were nowhere to be found. Even with only five matches announced, WWE couldn't find space for at least one Black superstar? For a company that's leaned heavily into culture and diversity in recent years, while they’ve had some wins in this space, it felt like a step backward considering their weekly showcases and this year's WrestleMania 41.

Bianca Belair is reportedly sidelined with a finger injury, but that doesn't explain the absence of Naomi and Jade Cargill. The two women have been cooking up a compelling feud, taking their beef to the digital streets with social media exchanges that rival the energy of real life besties JT and Yung Miami. Their back-and-forth has been a weekly treat blending kayfabe with real life tension in a way that resonates with fans. It's the kind of storytelling that could've added a fresh layer to Backlash, a PLE that should technically help move stories and feuds.

WWE has been tapping into the culture heavily over the past few years. They've collaborated with top-tier streamers like iShowSpeed and Kai Cenat, brought rappers like Travis Scott and Quavo into the fold, and laced their weekly shows with theme music from Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne. The podcast space, especially among Black content creators, has exploded recently. WWE has been engaging with this vibrant community, recognizing that the fanbase differs from its inception and that culture clearly moves needles.

At WrestleMania 41, the gate was historic, and Black talent played a role in that success. The Street Profits have been delivering bangers, and The New Day remains one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. All while continuing to tell their stories inside and outside of the ring, they were conspicuously absent at Backlash.

WWE has shown that it understands the importance of representation and the power of Black talent, but when it comes to PLEs, the follow-through seems visibly inconsistent. Fans have been vocal, asking for more inclusion and more spotlight on the WWE Superstars who reflect the diversity of the audience. It's not just about checking boxes; it's about recognizing and celebrating the talent that helps drive their business and culture forward.

Backlash 2025 was a missed opportunity in a city like St. Louis, which has a rich Black history, by the way. The absence of Black talent on the card was especially noticeable. WWE has the roster, the stories and the platform to make a statement. Let's hope the they listen to the fans and ensure that future events reflect the diversity and Black excellence that the WWE Universe embodies.