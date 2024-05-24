New Music Friday: Check Out The Latest Tracks From Coi Leray, Vince Staples, Sexyy Red and More

It’s another Friday and we’re back with some fire song for New Music Friday!

This week's selections include songs by Coi Leray, Vince Staples, and Sexyy Red.

Also, Common & Pete Rock, Juicy J, Don Toliver, Dave East with Mike & Keys featuring Shaggy, Shantel May featuring Tone Stith, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE featuring Shaquille O'Neal and Loe Shimmy are all bringing new heat. Juicy

To get your Memorial Day weekend started, here are the tracks you need to be vibing to.

Lemon Cars - Coi Leray

Coi Leray has dropped her latest, highly anticipated EP Lemon Cars. Their first single, which has the same title as the album, was produced by Mike Will Made-It who produced the entire LP with Melz of Ear Drummers. The EP follows her previous singles “Wanna Come Thru” and “Can’t Come Back.” Lemon Cars comes after her debut full-length album Coi and Blue Moon which were both released in 2023.

Shame on the Devil - Vince Staples

Although he’s received rave reviews for his acting and deadpan humor on “The Vince Staples Show”, Vince Staples is back in the music game with his latest LP Dark Times. The highly anticipated album is the Long Beach native’s first full-length since Ramona Park Broke My Heart in 2022. “Shame on the Devil” is the first single from the album. Produced by SAINT MINO, Tyler Page, Joe Harrison, and Michael Uzowuru, Staples goes into detail about his issues with his lovers, his friends, over a soulful, introspective track. Always keeping it real, Staples is never afraid to reveal himself in his music.

U My Everything - Sexyy Red featuring Drake

While preparing for her WWE debut , Sexyy Red has released a new album In Sexyy We Trust, her first LP since Hood Hottest Princess in 2023. On the album, Sexyy Red links up again with Drake on "U My Everything” produced by Tay Keith, after the success of "Rich Baby Daddy.” Interestingly, Drake’s verse contains a portion of him rhyming over Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy.” The project also features Mike Will Made-It , VonOff1700, and Lil Baby.

Wise Up - Common and Pete Rock

When an iconic MC links up with a legendary producer incredible music will be the result. Without question, Common and Pete Rock did not disappoint with “Wise Up” the first single from their forthcoming collaborative album. The sonics of the track features Pete Rock’s chopping skills with him scratching up MC Shan’s classic “The Bridge” and Common’s otherworldly lyricism are the perfect combination.

“Wise Up” represents the coming together of a New York producer and a Chicago MC creating the hip-hop that we love,” Common said . “It feels like the spirit of where we come from, the boom bap, the basement, but it also feels forward and new. We wanted this to be the first joint because this record captures a new sound and is a new light but speaks directly to our hip-hop family.”

“Working with Common was a breath of fresh air. We both connected to a higher power, which helped us tap into our greatest level of creativity,” Pete Rock added. “We constructed an amazing project! Common has an incredible soul, so it was easy to connect with someone who is on the same page as me.”

Bury My Problems - Juicy J

Hip-hop legend Juicy J has released his new LP Mental Trillness 2 on his Trippy Music imprint which is a sequel to last year's Mental Trillness. The project spans 16 tracks including the high-energy but reflective “Bury My Problems” which addresses everything from drugs, low self-esteem, and dealing with mental anguish. Also, "Money Flippa" features Project Pat, his older brother. Xavier Wulf and idontknowjeffrey also appear on this project. We've been anticipating new music with the announcement that he will drop seven albums in 2024.

“I got about 7 albums I’m dropping 2024 I never worked this hard in my life,” his post read, “after this, I’m gonna buy a house on the beach let my hair grow all the way out & become a full time hippie ya dig?”

Flava- Shenseea featuring Coi Leray

Shenseea has released her highly anticipated sophomore album Never Gets Late Here, the followup to her stunning debut Alpha which was released in 2022. The first single “Flava” features Coi Leray. “Flava” is full of sexy, summertime energy with Caribbean vibes and we’re all here for it. The 14-track LP also features Masicka, Di Genius, Anitta, Wizkid, and is executive produced by London On Da Track. Throughout Never Gets Late Here, Shenseea’s rich vocals and infectious hooks have in position to become an even bigger star with her global sound.

Attitude - Don Toliver featuring Charlie Wilson & Cash Cobain

Rapper/singer Don Toliver is gearing up for the release of his new album Hardstone Psycho. The Houston native’s love of motorcycles is clear with his wheels on display in visuals leading up to the release of his fourth project. His latest single, “Attitude” is a thrilling track complemented by the legendary Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain. In the video, Toliver dons motorcycle gear and does tricks on the street as he tells his love interest that he needs her.

In anticipation of his first project since Love Sick in 2023, “Attitude” has the potential to be a banger that you will need for your summer playlist.

Hardstone Psycho is due on 6/14 via Cactus Jack/Atlantic



Dangerous Riddum - Dave East with Mike & Keys featuring Shaggy

Dave East and Mike & Keys have dropped their latest track “Dangerous Riddum” featuring Shaggy from their forthcoming collaborative album, Apt 6E, on 5-31-24.

Full of Caribbean vibes, the slapping track by Mike & Keys bodes well for achieving hit status. The hardcore punchlines of Dave East and Shaggy take it to another level on the chorus.

“Sonically, production from Mike & Keys always pushes me as an artist. We recorded this joint at Mike & Keys joint in LA and immediately reached out to Shaggy” Dave East explained. “I’m grateful the collaboration came to life, Shaggy is a legend.”

5 Minutes - Shantel May featuring Tone Stith

Emerging R&B songstress Shantel May has released her latest single, "5 Minutes," featuring Tone Stith via MNRK Music Group. On "5 Minutes", May gives a soulful performance accompanied by Stith's silky smooth voice. May explained the idea behind the seductive track, “These two people don’t get along and it just doesn’t work. When they do get along though, it’s really good. So if it’s only five minutes, I’ll take it.”

“5 Minutes” follows May’s previous single, "Love It Here," which featured Lola Brooke and garnered more than 1.5 million streams in two months across various platforms. The track was named “Tune of the Week” by BBC 1Xtra’s Kaylee Golding, and it was featured on the “Joe Budden Podcast.”



Raw I Know I Got It - 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE featuring Shaquille O'Neal

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, the music collective from 88rising, has released a new single “Raw I Know I Got It” featuring NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

The new track features an intro from Shaq, with a slapping beat that booms through the speakers. Shaq’s braggadocio rhymes detail his exploits on the courts such as breaking backboards, his “quadruple platinum” NBA record, and namedrops of the late legend Kobe Bryant and his Inside the NBA co-host Kenny Smith.

“Raw I Know I Got It” follows 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’s debut album hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:, which was released in February. They also dropped several singles featuring Rich Brian, TiaCorine, Jean Dawson, and Deb Never.

All My Love - Loe Shimmy

Loe Shimmy has released his new single "All My Love" ahead of dropping Zombieland 2.6 – the deluxe version of his recent Billboard-charting album Zombieland 2 which is due out on June 7.

Since 2020, he has collaborated with Kodak Black (“Get Away”) and Luh Tyler (“Santa” & “A Day In The Noya”) and performed at Rolling Loud last year.

With “All My Love”, Loe Shimmy will continue to carve out a unique space for himself in the music world as he is one of the most promising new talents from Florida. He’s also set to head out on tour with Rob49 & Skilla Baby on May 30.

Grippy- Cash Cobain featuring J. Cole