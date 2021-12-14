Cardi B Makes History, Goes Diamond A Third Time

Cardi B is the first female rapper with three diamond records.

Her collaborative Latin hit “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny was RIAA certified as 10x-platinum on Monday (Dec. 13).

The Tainy and J.White Did It-produced track went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and even appeared on her 2018 debut studio album Invasion of Privacy.

It was also nominated for Record of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Following the news of the Diamond-certified record, Cardi headed over to her Instagram to share with her fans how much of a team effort this track was years back.

“I want to say thank you to my fans and tell y’all that I f***ing love y’all. I’m thankful and grateful. I want to say thank you to J Balvin,” Cardi said. “I have accomplished so much, but I still want more.”

In other Cardi news, the 29-year-old also promised that her highly anticipated sophomore album would finally arrive in 2022.