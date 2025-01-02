Level Up in 2025: 10 Resolutions for Black Excellence

The start of a new year is the perfect time to reset, refocus, and level up. For Black excellence, 2025 is all about claiming our power, celebrating our culture, and building a legacy that inspires future generations. Whether you're looking to grow personally, professionally, or within your community, these 10 resolutions will help you start the year with intention and purpose.

1. Support More Black-Owned Businesses

Put your dollars where they matter most. Make it a point to support Black-owned businesses, whether it’s your local coffee shop, a clothing brand, or an online marketplace.

Action Tip: Dedicate a portion of your budget to buying Black—apps like Official Black Wall Street can help you find businesses near you.

2. Learn More About Your Heritage

Understanding where you come from is empowering. Dive deeper into your cultural history and share it with others, whether it’s through books, family stories, or ancestry research.

Action Tip: Join an African ancestry DNA service, or start a family tree project with relatives to uncover your roots.

3. Take Up a Leadership Role in Your Community

Whether it’s mentoring, organizing events, or joining a local board, your voice matters. Step into leadership roles to make an impact in your neighborhood or workplace.

Action Tip: Volunteer for a community project or create one of your own that addresses a local need, like food drives or youth programs.

4. Prioritize Mental Health

It’s time to normalize rest and self-care in the Black community. Commit to making your mental well-being a top priority this year.

Action Tip: Start therapy, join a Black mental health support group, or set aside time for mindfulness and meditation.

5. Build Generational Wealth

Financial literacy is key to securing a brighter future. Focus on building generational wealth through saving, investing, and creating passive income streams.

Action Tip: Open a Roth IRA, invest in stocks, or start a side hustle that aligns with your passions.

6. Celebrate Black Art and Creativity

From literature to film, music to visual arts, Black creatives are shaping culture in profound ways. Commit to amplifying and celebrating their work.

Action Tip: Attend Black art exhibits, watch indie films by Black directors, or purchase work directly from Black creators.

7. Use Your Voice to Advocate for Change

In 2025, don’t be afraid to speak up about the issues that matter. Whether it’s in your workplace, online, or at a rally, your voice can create waves of change.

Action Tip: Write letters to your representatives, join a local activist group, or use social media to spread awareness about causes close to your heart.

8. Strengthen Your Network

The power of community is unmatched. Surround yourself with people who inspire and challenge you to grow in all areas of your life.

Action Tip: Join professional organizations, attend networking events, or create your own group focused on uplifting one another.

9. Learn a New Skill or Hobby

Growth often comes from stepping outside your comfort zone. This year, take on a new challenge—whether it’s learning a language, exploring photography, or picking up a sport.

Action Tip: Sign up for online classes or workshops that align with your interests.

10. Pass It On

True excellence is about lifting others as you climb. Share your knowledge, mentor someone, or create opportunities for others to thrive.

Action Tip: Volunteer to speak at schools, mentor a young professional, or offer free workshops in your area of expertise.