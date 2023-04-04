Young Thug RICO Trial Juror Sentenced To Three Days In Jail For Filming Court Proceedings

A potential juror in Young Thug’s RICO trial was reportedly arrested and sentenced to three days in jail after filming court proceedings.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Monday (April 3) that a prospective female juror, identified as Juror 1004, received a three-day sentence after being handcuffed and escorted out of the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta. Chief Judge Ural Glanville reportedly scolded the juror for violating his instructions last month.

The juror is accused of live-streaming the trial events of March 17, but said in court she recorded a video of it but then deleted it right afterward.

"It wasn't live-streamed at all," the potential juror claimed. "I did take a video and then the young lady next to me said I couldn’t do that."

According to the AJC, the woman told the judge that her phone was seized by deputies who discovered the video clip in her “recently deleted” folder. She added that it was her first time being summoned as a juror and she did not know she could not film in the courtroom.

"I went through a very long and arduous process of telling people what they could and could not do and you violated that," Judge Glanville replied to the excuse. He subsequently sentenced the juror to three days in jail.