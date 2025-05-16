Snoop Dogg Alleges That Warren G Has ‘Anger’ Over Not Being Signed to Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg gave his side of why his longtime friend and collaborator, Warren G , may feel slighted by him.

Warren was a guest on podcast ‘Ugly Monkey’ last month, where he recalled attending the 2022 Super Bowl, and wanting to see Snoop and Dr. Dre before their halftime performance. Warren brought his son, football player Olaijah Griffin, and planned to reintroduce the athlete to Dr. Dre, his step-uncle. But due to security measures and other restrictions, Warren was unable to make the meetup happen.

“I called everybody I knew. Nobody would answer their phones. I couldn't get backstage, none of that,” he said on the podcast. “I didn't give a f**k about performing, I just wanted to take my son down there to see all my folks and see everybody.”

On a May 14 episode of “The Breakfast Club,” Snoop detailed where Warren’s frustrations may stem from.

"The music industry is trifling," Snoop said around the 18-minute mark of the video below. “You think about how [Warren] brought me to Death Row [Records], but Death Row didn't sign him, so there's a lot of animosity and frustration and anger in him off of that. Not at me but at the situation at whole.”

“As a artist, if you're pushing for me, you want for me to do this," he continued. “But as an artist, I'm feeling fucked up because they left my homeboy. These are things that we've never had a chance to fully get a understanding on because it's pain.”

In response to Warren feeling snubbed during the Super Bowl, Snoop explained that there’s differences in his relationship with the rapper in comparison to Dr. Dre. “When I'm working with Dr. Dre, I don't bring nobody with me. I bring myself because I'm not responsible for nobody but me,” Snoop said.