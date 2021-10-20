Scheduled to star in the new Fresh Prince reboot as Philip Banks, aka Uncle Phil, actor Adrian Holmes was involved in a car accident that killed one man.

According to TMZ, on Monday (Oct. 18), Holmes was traveling southbound on the 110 freeway just north of Sunset Boulevard in downtown L.A. when he allegedly hit an unidentified man lying down in the lane he was driving in.

The incident occurred around 7:35 PM.

TMZ reports that Holmes and the two other cars driving behind him were unable to avoid hitting the man.

The unidentified man suffered fatal injuries. An investigation on what could have led him to be lying out on the street is currently taking place.

The Fresh Prince reboot title Bel-Air has been picked for two seasons by NBC’s streaming service Peacock. The reimagined show is based on the 1990s original sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, starring Will Smith.

Smith will be the executive producer for the new series.

Bel-Air will star Jabari Banks (Will), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa), TODAY reports.