Remy Ma Has A Few Things Up Her Sleeves
The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards concluded another year of show-stopping fun as performances from artists like Latto, Smino and Nelly, hilarious skits from hosts 85 South, and other surprise moments made the biggest night in hip hip one for the books.
One of the best parts of the night was Bronx rapper Remy Ma, who turned heads with her mesmerizing Danthony Designz cut-out dress. Adorned with gold strappy heels and ankle-length jet-black hair, her presence demanded attention everywhere she went, from being escorted in with her husband and fellow rapper Papoose to presenting the "Best Hip Hop Video" award onstage.
The Bronx native is no stranger to the Hip Hop Awards stage, having rocked the cypher in 2014 and winner of “Track of the Year” for the record “All The Way Up” with Fat Joe in 2016.
While the 2021 Hip Hop Awards are behind us, that does not mean we can’t get more Remy, Here’s a list of a couple of things she’s up to.
Is Making Her Acting Debut
If you could not get enough of Remy on the Hip Hop Awards red carpet, fret not, as you can catch her major acting debut on the BET+ biopic 'American Gangster Presents Big Fifty - The Delronda Hood Story.
Based on the true story of one of Detroit's most notorious queenpins, Delronda Hood, who also narrates the series, Remy is tasked with capturing the twists and turns of her past life, including her rise to prominence in the world of crime, her fall and her redemption
While she has been a regular on VH1's reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York and has appeared as a host on the talk show State of the Culture with Joe Budden, this will be the first time you truly see Remy’s acting chops.
Has Her Own Beauty Boutique
In addition to Hollywood, Remy Ma is also an entrepreneur with her own beauty boutique, “Conceited”.
Located in North Carolina and founded in 2017, the Grammy-nominated rapper named her store after her famous 2005 track "Conceited (There's Something About Remy)”. With tee’s dawning her famous catchphrase “Are You Dumb?” to plus-size clothing for women, the store has a little something for everyone.
New Music
Following Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s VERZUZ battle which featured Remy assisting Joe with the late Big Pun’s verse on the track “Twinz,” she dropped the new single called “GodMother” in September, capitalizing on the attention that came with the battle.
It’s the first time we’ve heard from Remy musically and showcased her never back down attitude that audiences have grown to love from her over the years. The new single is also the title track to her upcoming film.
Narrating A Crime Series
In addition to new music and a thriving acting career, the Terror Squad affiliate will also serve as the new narrator on VH1’s True Crime series.
As it turns out, the seven years Remy served behind bars for being convicted of shooting a woman at a Manhattan nightspot in 2007, made her perfect for the gig, revealing to PageSix that she couldn’t pass up a project that hit so close to home.
“When they broke it down for me and said that these would be first person accounts from the people who’ve been through the system, who went to prison, who planned it all out, I was definitely interested,” Remy, real name Reminisce Smith-Mackie, said.
After being released in 2014, Remy has more than rehabilitated herself, making her a perfect candidate for the gig.