Remy Ma Has A Few Things Up Her Sleeves

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards concluded another year of show-stopping fun as performances from artists like Latto, Smino and Nelly, hilarious skits from hosts 85 South, and other surprise moments made the biggest night in hip hip one for the books.

One of the best parts of the night was Bronx rapper Remy Ma, who turned heads with her mesmerizing Danthony Designz cut-out dress. Adorned with gold strappy heels and ankle-length jet-black hair, her presence demanded attention everywhere she went, from being escorted in with her husband and fellow rapper Papoose to presenting the "Best Hip Hop Video" award onstage.

The Bronx native is no stranger to the Hip Hop Awards stage, having rocked the cypher in 2014 and winner of “Track of the Year” for the record “All The Way Up” with Fat Joe in 2016.

While the 2021 Hip Hop Awards are behind us, that does not mean we can’t get more Remy, Here’s a list of a couple of things she’s up to.