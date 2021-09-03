Ja Rule & Fat Joe Headed To ‘Verzuz’

New York stand up! The next Verzuz face-off is bringing Ja Rule and Fat Joe together on Sept. 14.
The live competition is scheduled to take place in person from the Big Apple, with tickets available for purchase beginning Tuesday (Sept. 7).
“The summer ain’t over!!” Verzuz co-creator Swizz said, sharing the big news on his Instagram page.
Ja Rule announced the news to his fans in a separate IG post, writing “#ICONN.” Fat Joe captioned the same post, “The price just went [up].”
This will be the first Verzuz of Sept. 2021 after The LOX and Dipset hit the stage last month.
Ja Rule has released eight No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles, including "Always On Time," featuring Ashanti, which peaked at No. 1 in 2002. With hits after hits, Ja has a total of 17 Hot 100 songs
Fat Joe first started as a member of hip-hop group Diggin' in the Crates Crew (D.I.T.C.) and later released his debut solo album Represent in 1993. He is widely known for his tracks "What's Luv?" featuring Ja Rule and Ashanti and "Lean Back" featuring Lil Jon, Eminem, Mase, and Remy Ma.
Be sure to check out Verzuz at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 14. You can stream the event on the Triller app, FITE TV, or the Verzuz TV Instagram account.
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
