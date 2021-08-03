Remy Ma Talks Narrating New Series ‘My True Crime Story’

Bronx rapper Remy Ma is using her voice in a new way by narrating a new VH1 series, My True Crime Story, a show she says is connected close to her personal life, and she couldn't say no.

The latest VH1 series takes viewers back in time as “ordinary people reveal how they got mixed up in criminal acts, from bank robberies to jewelry heists, and share their road to redemption,” the official website describes.

“When they broke it down for me and said that these would be first-person accounts from the people who’ve been through the system, who went to prison, who planned it all out, I was definitely interested,” said Remy in an interview with Page Six.

Remy once served seven years in prison after being convicted of shooting a woman in Manhattan, New York, in 2007, although she still maintains her innocence.

