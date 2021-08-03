Remy Ma Talks Narrating New Series ‘My True Crime Story’

Bronx rapper Remy Ma is using her voice in a new way by narrating a new VH1 series, My True Crime Story, a show she says is connected close to her personal life, and she couldn't say no.
The latest VH1 series takes viewers back in time as “ordinary people reveal how they got mixed up in criminal acts, from bank robberies to jewelry heists, and share their road to redemption,” the official website describes.
“When they broke it down for me and said that these would be first-person accounts from the people who’ve been through the system, who went to prison, who planned it all out, I was definitely interested,” said Remy in an interview with Page Six.
Remy once served seven years in prison after being convicted of shooting a woman in Manhattan, New York, in 2007, although she still maintains her innocence.
“So many times, I feel like I’m fighting against my past, fighting against what’s in the blogs, fighting about what somebody said in a song, fighting about whatever,” she shared. “And most of the time, it’s 99% nowhere near the truth.”
In My True Crime Story, Remy will narrate a variety of stories, some of which went under the radar.
The “Back Outside” artist continued, “We talk about how some of them were teens when they did these things, and how the teenage brain is not developed enough to make rational decisions all the time. We talk about how people who’ve been abused often find themselves in “fight or flight” mode and do things they wouldn’t normally do because of their trauma. We talk about how people who come from poverty and will often do whatever they need to do to feed themselves.”
Adding, “It t can help us be more empathetic to people we’re quick to dismiss.”
Be sure to check My True Crime Story only on VH1 on Mondays.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)
