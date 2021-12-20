Miami Jingle Ball Concert Canceled Due To Rise In Omicron Variant Cases

iHeartRadio’s final Jingle Ball concert that was scheduled to take place in Miami on Sunday night (Dec. 19) was canceled after a surge in Omicron cases.

Organizers of the event issued a statement on their official Twitter account with the news.

“Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s IHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball,” the statement read.

Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat recently dropped out of their remaining appearances after either testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive.

Lil Nas X pulled out from Capital FM’s 2021 Jingle Bell Ball in London after members of his crew also tested positive for COVID, according to PEOPLE.

According to Tampa Bay Times, Florida’s new COVID cases have doubled over the past week.

During an appearance at Ocala Regional Medical Center on Friday (Dec. 17) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he does expect to see an increase in cases in the state in the coming weeks, Tampa Bay’s WTVF-TV reports.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says that the United States will likely face a hard winter as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly, while appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.