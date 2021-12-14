WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Vivica A. Fox Sets The Record Straight About Not Having Children: ‘I Never Met The Man I Could Have Children With’

The 57-year-old star is going viral on TikTok for her candid response after a fan asked if she ever thought about adopting a child.
Vivica A. Fox attends the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 07, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

By Tweety Ellitou
December 14, 2021

Vivica A. Fox is going viral on TikTok for her candid response after a fan asked if she thought about adopting a child in order to leave behind a legacy. Let’s just say she was taken aback. Find out her thoughts on the topic, along with her explanation as to why she never had children.

"Girl, I’m 57,” Vivica can be heard saying during a live Q&A session. “I’ve got six god-babies. Don’t think that because I didn’t birth children that I don’t have children. I have six god-children. I do not feel less fulfilled as a woman—period.”

The multi-hyphenate entertainer continued, “I love children. Please do not get me wrong, I absolutely love children! In my life, it was career or children and I never met the man I could have children with. I didn’t.”

Vivica went on to share that her family stopped her tying the knot to someone that she wouldn’t be able to deal with for 18 years. “I trust my family,” she shared with the crowd.

She concluded, “When God took away my opportunity to bear children, he sent my god-babies. So, I’ve got kids!”

Yes, ma’am! You betta, preach! The lesson is simple, you don’t have to actually give birth to children to be blessed with children who love you. Just saying…

