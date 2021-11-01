WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Why Janet Jackson Ironing Is The Best Thing We’ve Seen All Halloween

The superstar’s social media post sparks nostalgia.

(Photo by Andrew Lipovsky/Getty Images)

By Nigel Roberts
November 1, 2021

Janet Jackson posted a video of herself ironing over the Halloween weekend with a cryptic message.

“Prepping Halloween for my baby. Can u guess who he is going to be?” the superstar captioned the post.

The Rhythm Nation singer’s post sparked nostalgia, as some of her followers picked up on the clue.

“Am I the only one triggered by seeing  Penny with an iron?” one comment said.

Another person chimed, “Be careful Penny with that Iron.”

Jackson, who played the role of Penny Gordon Woods in Good Times, appeared in a memorable episode titled “The Evans Get Involved,” which dealt with child abuse at the hands of her biological mother.

In the two-part episode, Penny’s mother Linella Gordon, played by Kim Fields’ mom Chip Fields, is ironing a shirt. The unhinged, irate mom burns Penny with the hot iron. That incident exposes Linella’s secret history of battering her child.

“You gave me Good Times flashbacks for a minute. Seeing you with that iron reminded me of Chip Fields and you in the scene as Penny. Happy Halloween,” a Twitter account shared, adding a meme of the scene.

