Why Janet Jackson Ironing Is The Best Thing We’ve Seen All Halloween
Janet Jackson posted a video of herself ironing over the Halloween weekend with a cryptic message.
“Prepping Halloween for my baby. Can u guess who he is going to be?” the superstar captioned the post.
The Rhythm Nation singer’s post sparked nostalgia, as some of her followers picked up on the clue.
“Am I the only one triggered by seeing Penny with an iron?” one comment said.
Another person chimed, “Be careful Penny with that Iron.”
RELATED: Ciara Slays As TLC, Reginae Channels Lil Kim And More Jaw Dropping Celeb Halloween Costumes
Jackson, who played the role of Penny Gordon Woods in Good Times, appeared in a memorable episode titled “The Evans Get Involved,” which dealt with child abuse at the hands of her biological mother.
In the two-part episode, Penny’s mother Linella Gordon, played by Kim Fields’ mom Chip Fields, is ironing a shirt. The unhinged, irate mom burns Penny with the hot iron. That incident exposes Linella’s secret history of battering her child.
“You gave me Good Times flashbacks for a minute. Seeing you with that iron reminded me of Chip Fields and you in the scene as Penny. Happy Halloween,” a Twitter account shared, adding a meme of the scene.