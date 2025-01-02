Love, Lies, and Amnesia: Chaos Unfolds on 'Tyler Perry’s Sistas'

A lot is happening in Tyler Perry’s Sistas. Gary is back in the hospital after randomly showing up at Andi’s place, and Robin is understandably annoyed with her. However, Andi is more focused on returning to work against Robin’s advice. Given the scandal she’s caught up in, Robin prefers she stay away until the investigation is over. That makes sense, but Andi is determined to go back no matter what. To complicate matters, Robin finally confesses the obvious—he’s in love with her. He assures her he’ll keep things professional and won’t make a move unless she gives him the green light.

Andi resists for now, but she’s a magnet for messiness, so we’ll see how long that lasts. Speaking of messiness, let’s head to the hospital. Hudson is fed up with Gary’s antics and remains unconvinced that Gary has actually lost his memory. Things escalate when Gary asks for Andi, prompting Hudson to sarcastically suggest that Andi probably stabbed him. Annoyed, Hudson orders the staff to sedate him.

Meanwhile, Andi returns to work despite it being a bad idea, only to discover that Robin colluded with the partners to suspend her. She’s placed on temporary leave pending the investigation’s outcome. To make matters worse, Robin informs her that the offer to make her partner has been rescinded. Furious, Andi slaps him.

Elsewhere, Danni and Tony are still struggling to get on the same page. During an intimate moment, Danni, inspired by therapy, realizes she might be using sex as a coping mechanism to avoid reality—similar to how some use drugs. When she voices this, it sparks an argument, and Danni kicks Tony out. Shortly after, she begins experiencing shortness of breath, thinks she might be having a heart attack, and calls her therapist.

In another twist, Penelope sort of confesses to stabbing Gary during her conversation with Agent Watt. She admits she doesn’t fully remember what happened that night but recalls following Gary and seeing her hands covered in blood. That’s enough for Watt to arrest her.

Back at the hospital, Hayden sneaks into Gary’s room and tries to smother him with a pillow. This brings us to the episode’s climax.

Andi learns that Robin hired the law firm’s investigator to follow her, and she’s livid. Robin claims he only did it to ensure whoever targeted Gary wasn’t after her, too. While it sounds noble, Robin’s shady behavior leaves Andi uneasy. Fed up with his attempts to control her, Andi fires him as her lawyer.

Danni’s therapist arrives at her apartment and explains that she called paramedics on Danni’s behalf. The therapist helps her breathe through the episode, and paramedics confirm that Danni suffered a panic attack.

Back at the hospital, Gary wakes up just as Hayden is about to smother him. Hayden quickly plays it off as if he’s adjusting the pillow.

Surprisingly, Gary doesn’t recognize Hayden either. However, Hudson eventually interrupts, telling Hayden to leave and ordering Gary to be sedated again. Hayden, suspicious of Hudson, gleans enough information to learn about Gary’s amnesia.