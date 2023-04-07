Missy Elliot Schools People On 'Barbie' Style Music Video

Missy Elliot is a true pioneer when it comes to her music videos that were way before their time. We all know she is renowned for her groundbreaking and innovative music videos that have captivated audiences with their creativity, visual effects, and compelling narratives. Her collaborations with visionary directors such as Hype Williams, Dave Meyers, and Michel Gondry have resulted in some of the most visually stunning and unforgettable music videos in history.

On Wednesday (April 5), the Virginia native gave a little history lesson about one video in particular, on the heels of the new Barbie movie trailer being released. Missy took to Instagram to explain how many people weren't feeling the video for "Beep Me 911," when it was released, because of the Barbie theme.

“They say a Barbie movie coming out well Let me bring this back 1 time!” she began her caption. “BeepMe911. This 26 YEARS AGO with 702! Back then some folks clowned me @timbaland & Magoo for doing a Barbie style video with our arms painted like joints and tim and magoo Ken hair styles. I remember crying but I realized I was just years ahead of the game #757 VA.”

"Beep Me 911," was directed by Hype Williams. The video features Missy Elliott and her crew wearing futuristic silver outfits and using telephones as props while performing intricate dance moves. The video also showcases Missy's playful side as she jokes around with her crew, highlighting her fun-loving personality.