‘Michael’ Becomes Most-Watched Music Biopic Trailer In History

The teaser trailer for "Michael," the biopic about Michael Jackson , has taken the world by storm, racking up an impressive 116.2 million views globally within its first 24 hours, marking the biggest trailer launch in Lionsgate’s history and the most-watched debut ever for a music biopic or concert film, according to Deadline .

Data from WaveMetrix, which was available on Saturday morning (November 8), revealed that the film outperformed previous record holders, surpassing “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” with 96.1 million views after its August 31, 2023 release, “Bob Marley: One Love” with 60.1 million views following its July 6, 2023 debut, “Bohemian Rhapsody” with 57.6 million views from May 15, 2018, and Searchlight’s Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” with 47.2 million views after its July 24, 2024 premiere.

The upcoming Antoine-Fuqua-directed film released the trailer the same day as Lionsgate’s earnings day, garnering 30 million global views, which was 50% more than the trailer traffic over that same period of time for the Keanu Reeves-led film “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Aside from amassing huge trailer numbers, the upcoming biopic has already sparked social media chatter, with fans sharing their sentiments on how the film truly captured Jackson’s costumes, choreography, and even the cinematography.

Even the lead, Jaafar Jackson, who is also Michael’s nephew, received praise for his portrayal of his uncle, down to accurately nailing his facial features.

The film is set for a theatrical release on April 24, 2026.

The film also stars Colman Domingo and Nia Long, who play the “Thriller” singer’s parents, Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson, respectively.