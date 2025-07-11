New Music Friday: Kirko Bangz Makes a Return Lil Durk Drops From Behind Bars and JackBoys 2 Is On the Way
It’s Friday, and you know what that means: new music. This week’s drop is stacked with fresh singles and albums. Clipse has the internet buzzing with their highly anticipated album “Let the Lord Sort Them." Rob49 circles back with a deluxe edition of “Let Me Fly,” and Tyla delivers another one just in time for summer.
Check out the full list below.
"Let God Sort Em Them Out" – Clipse (Album)
After 16 years, Malice and Pusha T are making trap rap again like only they can. The entire album is produced by Pharrell, with features from Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, Tyler, the Creator, The-Dream, and more.
"Until Midnight Comes" – Larry June & Cardo (Album)
"Until Midnight Comes" brings 14 tracks of laid-back summertime vibes. Cardo and Larry’s chemistry is undeniable—you can hear it in every beat. Add a few of these to your beach day playlist.
"Legends Never Die (5-Year Deluxe)" – Juice WRLD (Album)
The original was his first posthumous release and went platinum despite being called a “rushed effort.” The fifth anniversary edition pays tribute to Juice WRLD’s life and legacy.
"Beloved" – Giveon (Album)
If you’ve been craving some authentic R&B, your request has been answered. "Beloved" marks Giveon’s first album since 2022, and heartbreak is definitely on the menu.
"No Sign of Weakness" – Burna Boy (Album)
Eight studio albums in and Burna Boy is still on fire. "No Sign of Weakness" features heavy hitters like Mick Jagger, Shaboozey, and Travis Scott, locking in another summer of Burna domination.
"We On Dat" – Monaleo (Single)
Monaleo hit the studio with friends just to have fun, and walked out with a hit. If you’ve been sleeping on her pen game, "We On Dat" is your wake-up call.
"Is It" – Tyla (Single)
Tyla is back with a new bop and possibly another viral dance move. As soon as the beat drops, your body’s moving before you even realize. Add this to your GRWM playlist now.
"Grave" – Kid Cudi (Single)
"Grave" brings the kind of Cudi energy that made fans fall in love in the first place. Rap, rock, and raw emotion all wrapped into one.
"Netflix and Chill" – Babyface Ray (Single)
Babyface Ray always keeps it real. He’s too focused on the bag to be laid up watching TV, and "Netflix and Chill" makes that clear. It might sound harsh, but pick your poison.
"The Mood" – FLO & Kaytranada (Single)
This is the duo you didn’t know you needed. FLO delivers flawless vocals as always, and Kaytranada’s production is the cherry on top. Chef’s kiss.
Gotta Be A G - Kirko Bangz (Single)
If “Drank In My Cup” had you in a chokehold, Kirko Bangz is back to do it again. His new single marks the first drop from the extended release of his album “Choose Self,” set to arrive in September.
Make U Rain - Sukihanna & Jeremih (Single)
“Make U Rain” is the second single following her fire freestyle “Mary K,” which dropped in March. As she steps into her new era, she taps Jeremih to add some more sexiness to the track.
I Wanna Win - 2Chainz
There’s no one better to give you a pep talk and remind you who you are than 2Chainz? From the title of this song, that's exactly what he will be doing. Are you ready to win?
2000 Excursion - Travis Scott & Cactus Jack
The wait is over as “JackBoys 2” will drop on July 13. For now, fans can enjoy the latest single and build anticipation for the upcoming release. The project is shaping up to be a major moment for the collective.