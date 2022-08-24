Hip Hop Awards 2022: 5 'Song of the Year' Winners That Dominated the Airwaves
“Song of the Year” is one of the biggest honors an artist can take home at any awards ceremony. This award is given to tracks that not only performed well on the charts but were guaranteed to liven up any party or event gathering.
As we gear up for this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards set to take place in Atlanta, GA, we’re looking back at some of the most notable performances, speeches, and winning moments, including these sizzling hot songs that earned "Song of the Year."
2006 Winner — It's Goin' Down" — Nitti (Yung Joc )
This Nitti-produced single received mainly positive reviews following its release in 2006. The debut single from rapper Yung Joc, which appeared on his premiere solo album New Joc City, peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for nearly two months.
The Atlanta-based music video directed by Lenny Bass has been viewed on Youtube over 66 million times.
2013 Winner— “Started From the Bottom” — Mike Zombie and Noah "40" Shebib (Drake)
Legendary producer Noah “40” Shebib linked up with Michael Coleman, better known as Mike Zombie, for this 2013 smash hit “Started From the Bottom” from Drake.
The track, which features a sample of the ambient piece "Ambessence Piano & Drones 1" by Bruno Sanfilippo, addresses the Canadian rap star’s early life and career beginnings.
2016 Winner — "All the Way Up" – Produced by Cool & Dre and Edsclusive (Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared)
Producers Edsclusive and Cool & Dre delivered the ultimate club hit with this 2016 musical effort titled “All the Way Up,” performed by New York natives Fat Joe and Remy Ma with an assist from fellow NYC rapper French Montana and Infared.
2020 Winner — “The Box" – Produced by 30 Roc and DatBoiSqueeze (Roddy Ricch)
If you’re talking about records of the year, you can’t leave out the 30 Roc and DatBoiSqueeze-produced “The Box '' performed by West Coast Roddy Ricch. “The Box'' was the biggest song of the final half of 2019, earning itself three nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year.
2021 Winner — "WAP" – Produced by Ayo the Producer & Keyz (Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion delivered the song of the year with their 2020 chart-topping hit “WAP,” with Ayo, the Producer on productions.
Viral trends think pieces and jarring reactions from several conservative public figures keep this record at the center of discussion for weeks. It ultimately went certified Platinum 7× by the Recording Industry Association of America, with several music critics deeming it the best song of the year.
