Alicia Keys Posts A Heartwarming Birthday Tribute To Swizz Beatz: 'The Most Incredible Mind, Man And Soul'

Alicia Keys took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Swizz Beatz's birthday with a heartfelt post.

The singer’s social media post featured several sweet photos from the birthday festivities, including a photo of the lovebirds kissing.

“Happy born day my KING‼️‼️‼️ @therealswizzz. The most incredible mind, man, and soul," the songstress captioned the images posted on Tuesday.

She added, “I celebrate your life!! I can’t get enough of you!! I just want to kiss u forever!!😍😍😍Here’s to the best years ahead of us.”

FYI: The two tied the knot 12 years ago. The pair have two sons together, Egypt Daoud, 11, and ​​Genesis Ali Dean, 7.