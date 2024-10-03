Hip Hop Awards 2024: Future’s Essential Tracks: The Playlist You Need Right Now

Future is up for six nominations at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, following a massive year where he dropped two albums and a deluxe version one, showcasing his unmatched work ethic. Known for his signature sound and influence on modern rap, Future has solidified his place as a pioneer of trap music. In addition to his prolific music career, he’s also a Grammy Award winner and one of the most streamed artists globally.

Here are the must-have records from Future that deserve a spot on your playlist.

<br>TEFLON DON

“Teflon Don” is the ultimate display of Future’s relentless flow and unmatched charisma. With a hard-hitting beat and lyrics that reflect his unbreakable spirit, the track has quickly become a fan favorite. Future’s commanding presence and effortless delivery make “Teflon Don” an essential addition to any hip hop playlist, showcasing why he remains at the forefront of the rap game.

MJ

Paying homage to his idol, “MJ” sees Future channeling the legendary energy of Michael Jackson, blending his own unique style with a touch of nostalgia. The track’s infectious hook and melodic beats highlight Future’s versatility, showing he can effortlessly shift from gritty trap anthems to smooth, catchy bangers. “MJ” is a perfect example of Future’s ability to innovate while staying true to his roots.

TOO FAST

“Too Fast” is a high-energy banger that perfectly encapsulates the fast-paced lifestyle Future raps about. With its rapid tempo and pulsating beats, this track is made for those moments when you need to turn up. Future’s sharp, punchy verses ride the beat flawlessly, making “Too Fast” a standout cut that proves why he’s in contention for Hip Hop Artist of the Year.

SKI

“SKI” delivers a smooth, laid-back vibe that showcases Future’s knack for crafting atmospheric tracks that pull you in. The lush production and hypnotic flow make this song feel like an effortless glide, while Future’s laid-back cadence perfectly complements the beat. It’s a must-add for those chill moments when you want to vibe out with a track that hits just right.

TOLD MY

Future goes introspective on “Told My,” delivering bars that reflect his journey, hustle, and resilience. The production is moody and minimalist, allowing Future’s voice to shine through as he reflects on his life’s highs and lows. It’s a track that’s equal parts raw and reflective, showing another layer of Future’s artistry that fans can’t get enough of.

Streets Made A King – w/ Metro Boomin

Reuniting with frequent collaborator Metro Boomin, “Streets Made A King” is a triumphant anthem that blends Future’s gritty storytelling with Metro’s signature dark, cinematic beats. The track’s haunting melody and booming production set the stage for Future to deliver some of his most compelling verses, reminding listeners of the strength he’s gained from his past struggles.

Drink N’ Dance – w/ Metro Boomin

“Drink N’ Dance” is the ultimate party anthem, bringing a fun, carefree vibe that’s impossible to resist. Future’s effortless flow and Metro Boomin’s infectious production combine to create a track that’s all about letting loose and enjoying the moment. It’s a certified banger that’s perfect for any night out, solidifying its place as a must-have track on any turn-up playlist.

Type Sh*t – w/ Metro Boomin and Travis Scott

“Type Sh*t” is a powerhouse collaboration between Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott, delivering a high-energy track that’s all swagger and no apologies. With its heavy bass and electrifying verses, this song is built for the whip and the club, cementing Future’s reputation as a master of crafting undeniable hits. It’s the kind of track that hits you from the first beat and doesn’t let up.