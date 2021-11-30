Tiffany Haddish Reveals That She’s Training With Flo-Jo’s Husband For Biopic

As Grammy Award-winning actor Tiffany Haddish continues to prepare for her role as track and field Olympian Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner in an upcoming biopic, she has revealed that her training sessions have become a bit more personal.

According to Shadow And Act, Haddish shared that she has been working alongside Flo-Jo’s husband, Al Joyner, to perfect her track technique, in a conversation with MadameNoire.

“Some days it’s really strenuous. Some days it’s like ‘come on, give me another challenge!’ But he’s definitely taught me a lot,” she said, talking about the workout sessions.

Adding, “The technique is everything. Her technique was impeccable and I mean if you look at the young lady who broke one of her records with that technique, it’s all about form. Once you get that down, the speed will come. Getting to know him and the family on that journey has been quite interesting.”

The Bad Trip actress also explained how she was able to lose 40 pounds through changing her diet in addition to the workout regime.

While there hasn’t been a release date for the as-yet-to-be titled Flo-Jo biopic, Haddish says that she is dedicated to making sure that her portrayal as the late Olympic gold medalist does her justice.