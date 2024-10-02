Rich Homie Quan's Cause of Death Revealed

Rich Homie Quan's cause of death has been revealed less than a month after he died.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said that the Atlanta rapper's death was ruled an accidental overdose, according to Fox 5 Atlanta . Multiple substances, including fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, promethazine, and THC, were found in his system. The cause of death was determined to be accidental, with no signs of trauma during the examination.

Quan, known for his 2013 breakout hit "Type of Way," passed away on Sept. 5 at an Atlanta hospital. On the day of his death, his brother discovered him unresponsive, lying on the floor with food in his mouth, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE . After moving Quan to the couch, an unnamed woman noticed he was cold and not breathing, which prompted her to call the police.

Following the devastating news, the 34-year-old rapper's family released a heartfelt statement expressing their profound grief. They also vowed to honor his memory and ensure that his legacy continues to live on.