Hip Hop Awards 2024: The Many Side Quests of A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky has always been more than just a rapper. Rocky's hustle knows no bounds, whether he's killing it in the studio or setting trends on the runway. Over the years, he’s taken on countless side quests, which shows his endless creativity and ambition.
From high fashion to acting, the Harlem native's ventures outside of music prove he's got his hands on everything cool. As he's up for "Hustler of the Year" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, let's dive into some of the most exciting projects he's taken on beyond the mic.
Fashion Ambassador
Rocky’s love for fashion isn’t just a hobby—it’s a serious business. Rocky has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the fashion world, Gucci, Dior, and, most recently, Bottega Veneta, for their Father’s Day campaign.
The photo series “Portraits of Fatherhood” captures the “Fashion Killa” emcee during a stylish playtime with his sons RZA and Riot.
AWGE (A Creative Agency)
A$AP Rocky launched his mysterious AWGE collective as a creative hub and agency aimed at uniting like-minded artists and innovators. AWGE has been behind notable collaborations spanning fashion, music, and culture. The agency has partnered with major brands like Mercedes-Benz and Guess, infusing Rocky’s signature artistic vision into their campaigns.
AWGE (Fashion Brand)
Last July, the “L$D” rapper made his Paris Fashion Week debut by launching his first AWGE runway collection.
Titled “American Sabotage,” the collection showcased 30 curated pieces, each one delving deep into the themes of ghetto expressionism.
Mercer + Prince
Diving into the spirits industry, A$AP Rocky launched Mercer + Prince, a whiskey brand that embodies his vision of style and sophistication. The name is a nod to New York’s famed Mercer Street, where Rocky spent much of his early years, and Prince, reflecting a sense of luxury.
Collabing with his girl
When A$AP Rocky isn’t busy working with major labels, he’s pitching in with his girlfriend Rihanna’s Fenty empire.
Last July, he and their two sons teamed up for a Savage X Fenty campaign. The boys rocked pieces from the men’s line—boxers, briefs, and tees—showing that even Rihanna’s little ones are getting in on the fashion action.
"BET Hip Hop Awards" 2024 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET.